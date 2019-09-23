Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $48, Dark Souls Remastered $20, more

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading via Rakuten is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for $47.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SNG9 at checkout. This popular re-release just launched on the 20th and is still listed at $60 on Amazon. In fact, today’s deal is slightly below the best pre-orders we tracked and is the current lowest available. Take Link to a beautifully-reimagined Koholint Island to awaken the Wind Fish in this remake of the 1993 Game Boy original. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Resident Evil 7 Gold, Dark Souls Remastered, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World and more.
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $44 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8M
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $35 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13.50 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
