Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $48, Dark Souls Remastered $20, more

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading via Rakuten is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for $47.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SNG9 at checkout. This popular re-release just launched on the 20th and is still listed at $60 on Amazon. In fact, today’s deal is slightly below the best pre-orders we tracked and is the current lowest available. Take Link to a beautifully-reimagined Koholint Island to awaken the Wind Fish in this remake of the 1993 Game Boy original. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Resident Evil 7 Gold, Dark Souls Remastered, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World and more.

