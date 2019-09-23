Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker hits new all-time low at $299 (Reg. $499)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker in white for $299 shipped. It is currently backordered a week or so, but Bose is also offering this price direct if you’re concerned about timeliness. Regularly $499 at various retailers, today’s deal is $200 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker delivers “one-touch access” to various streaming services including Prime Music, Spotify, and Pandora, along with various other internet radio and music playlists. Because it offers built-in Alexa control, you’ll be able to easily call up various content sources while enjoying that iconic Bose sound. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save further but maintain the Alexa features? Consider Echo Plus for 50% less. This is the higher-end Alexa speaker in Amazon’s stable of first-party devices. Not only will you get 360-degree audio, there’s also built-in Zigbee features so you can use it as a centerpiece for smart home. Learn more here.

Those after a truly budget-friendly option will want to swing by today’s Anker roundup for Bluetooth speakers priced at $25.

Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker features:

You want instant, easy access to millions of songs, thousands of radio stations and all your stored music any time you want it. And you don’t just want to hear it; you want to really feel it. Especially for holidays and big get-togethers you love to host. So choose the SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker, the best-performing wireless speaker from Bose. It’s engineered with proprietary waveguide technology and high-performance drivers to fill your largest rooms with deep, rich, true-to-life sound.

