Outfit your new iPhone 11 with Anker Qi chargers, batteries, more from $15

Anker has a slew of smartphone accessories on sale today, which is perfect if you just picked up a new iPhone 11 over the weekend. Headlining is a two-pack of its 10W Qi PowerWave Wireless Stands for $31.99 shipped when promo code VPRB2524 is applied during checkout. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on a two-pack. Apple’s latest iPhones of course support wireless charging, albeit not as fast as their Android competitors, making it a no-brainer deal today for those looking to cut the cord. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Anker deals.

Other notable Anker deals include:

PowerWave Stand supports charging through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Please note that cases made of metal, and external attachments such as magnets, credit cards, grips, and stands will interfere with charging. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.

