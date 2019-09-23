Latest Powerbeats Pro colors see first discount to $200 (Reg. $250)

- Sep. 23rd 2019 7:30 am ET

0

Trusted seller Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the latest Powerbeats Pro by Dr. Dre earbuds in Navy, Ivory, and Black for $199.99 shipped when promo code XP35 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your account to apply this promo code. Typically you would pay upwards of $250 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention and the first time we’ve seen Ivory and Navy go on sale. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Amazon customers have left solid reviews so far and we felt the same way in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $120 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts
  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause
  • What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

