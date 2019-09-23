Skip the latest Apple Watch? Series 4 is now discounted by up to $105…

- Sep. 23rd 2019 7:16 am ET

Up to $105
0

The Apple Watch Series 4 discounts continue to roll in as Amazon is now taking up to $105 off various GPS and Cellular models. You’ll see the final pricing reflected at checkout in some instances. Walmart is matching these deals on 40 and 44mm GPS+ Cellular listings. Many of today’s offers are a match of our previous mention, with the biggest discounts coming in at $5 better than our post-Keynote offerings. While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

