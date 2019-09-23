Tommy Hilfiger is collaborating with another major star for fall, Zendaya. The line is all about making women feel confident in their clothing and it has a touch of 1970’s vibes. With over 130 new items to choose from, you will be obsessing over these pieces. Prices in the line range from $30 to $1,295. Even better, if you can’t find your size on Tommy Hilfiger’s website, the entire line will also be sold at Nordstrom. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection.

“The collection redefines power dressing for the modern woman, with each piece designed to evoke emotions of strength and confidence,” says the brand. “It’s a celebration of iconic ’70s silhouettes,” with polka dots, plaids, herringbone, and more across a selection of perfectly tailored blazers, dresses, and coats.”

Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Apparel

When buying a coat for fall, I always look at the value of the jacket and how long you can wear it for. That’s why the Zendaya Houndstooth Check Trench Coat is a notable item from this line. This coat is timeless and stylish to wear for ages. It features a belt at the waist for a flattering fit and beautiful buttons. It’s available in sizes 2 to 16 and is priced at $395.

Another trend that I am personally loving for fall is button-fly jeans. The Zendaya Adaptive Skinny Fit Jeans were designed to be flattering and it has a unique pattern on the back pockets that will standout. Its dark wash is very trendy for this fall and its skinny leg will pair well with all of your boots, heels and more. Best of all, these jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort throughout the day. This style is priced at $140.

Unique Shoes

Animal print is such a huge trend for this fall and the Snakeskin Tall Boots are a staple piece from this collection. These boots will make a statement with any outfit whether you pair them with dresses, skirts, jeans or leggings. It also has a heel to elongate the leg. However, the boots come with a steep price tag of $250.

Accessories

Finally, spruce up any outfit with the Zendaya Houndstooth Check Paperboy Hat. These hats were extremely trendy last year and are making a comeback for 2019. Its houndstooth design is classic and pairs nicely with black, cream or brown. This hat is priced at $70 and will be a fun accessory to wear this fall.

Which piece from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide on the best women’s running shoe for this fall.

