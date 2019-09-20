Get running this fall with the best shoes that have been released for women. Whether you’re looking for support, comfort, a flexible design, lightweight material or breathability, there will be a shoe for you. Kick off the fall season with a new workout accompanied by Nike, Saucony, Reebok, adidas, and more. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s running shoes for this fall. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for women this fall.

Nike Running Shoes

Looking for a shoe with a snug fit? The Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit fits your foot like a sock and has a supportive form-factor. Its lace-free design adds convenience when heading out the door and its flexible material allows you to move freely. It also got its name “Phantom” to feel like you are walking on air or disappearing while you are on your run. These shoes are available in an array of color options and priced at $150.

adidas Running Shoes

Another shoe that’s a great option for your fall runs is the adidas Solar Glide Runner. Its energized insole puts a spring in your step and it’s also cushioned for added support. This style is also unique with flex-fold ribs that were inspired by NASA spacesuit gloves. The material stretches with your foot for a natural stride. With over 230 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Best of all, this style is priced at $70.

Saucony Running Shoes

Cold weather will soon be upon us, and for runners that means snow or ice can make getting outdoors difficult. However, with Suacony’s Peregrine 8 ICE+ Running Shoes there is no worries about slipping. These shoes feature a unique base that utilizes Wet Ice Tech that promotes traction so you won’t slip. It also features superior cushioning for a comfortable stride. Be sure to pick up a pair for yourself with a price tag of $150.

Reebok Running Shoes

Looking for speed? The Reebok Flashfilm 2.0 Shoes are ready for takeoff with a curved aesthetic and cushioned insole. Its lightweight material helps to not add bulk to your legs and its breathable mesh will promote comfort when your workouts warm up. It also has a flexible base and a ridgid ousole for added traction. These shoes also come with a great price tag of $80.

Which pair of women’s running shoes are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

