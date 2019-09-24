Amazon takes 25% off Blink’s XT2 Two-Camera system, now $135 for Prime members

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen at Amazon outside of Prime Day and one of the lowest offers yet. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. With over 3,400 shoppers having left a review, 64% have left a 4+ star rating.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera at a more affordable price, the Wyze Cam costs just $26. There are a few notable trade-offs here, like ditching the cordless design and built-in temperature sensors. But for those who may not need a full-blown system, Wyze Cam is solid for dipping your toes into the connected camera space.

At the opposite end of the smart camera spectrum, be sure to check out Arlo’s new Pro 3 Camera System.

Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

With 2-way audio, Blink XT2 lets you be there from anywhere. Open up a 2-way conversation using your smartphone. Night vision and motion detection help you keep an eye on your home 24/7. Blink XT2 can be placed or mounted (using the included ball mount) inside or outside for complete coverage and peace of mind.

