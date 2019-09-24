Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 hit new low at $327 (Reg. $399)

- Sep. 24th 2019 7:49 am ET

Trusted seller ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $326.95 shipped when promo code PRO58 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $399 at Amazon and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date since its release. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones have been anxiously awaiting a new discount. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

(Update 9/24 10:20am): BuyDig is now offering the BeyerDynamic DT 770-PRO 80 Ohm Studio Headphones for $119 shipped. Regularly $144+ at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and $10 under our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $60. Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for earbuds will want to grab the latest AirPods with wireless charging case for $150 (Reg. $199).

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in
  • Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word. Carrying case- 8.6 x 7 Width x 2.4 Depth inches
  • Optimized for the Google Assistant. Access your voice assistant with a simple button press

