Latest AirPods with wireless charging case under $150 (Reg. $199)

Nationwide Distributors via Rakuten offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 shipped when promo code NWD30 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your account to apply this promo code. As a comparison, the latest AirPods typically sell for $199 and are marked down to $170 at Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $20. You’ll ditch some of the best AirPods features and deep iOS integration, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Don’t forget, the newest Powerbeats Pro colors are now on sale as well at $200. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and certainly worth considering.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

