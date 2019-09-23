Latest AirPods with wireless charging case under $150 (Reg. $199)

- Sep. 23rd 2019 4:05 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys
0

Nationwide Distributors via Rakuten offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 shipped when promo code NWD30 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your account to apply this promo code. As a comparison, the latest AirPods typically sell for $199 and are marked down to $170 at Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $20. You’ll ditch some of the best AirPods features and deep iOS integration, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Don’t forget, the newest Powerbeats Pro colors are now on sale as well at $200. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and certainly worth considering.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Headphones Rakuten

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp