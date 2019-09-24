Nordstrom’s Fall Home Decor Guide is full of festive items from just $30

Happy first day of fall, everyone! Today we are excited to be sharing the Nordstrom Fall Home Decor Guide with you that’s full of festive items. From spooky decor to autumn accents, there will be a piece for everyone. Pricing in this guide varies and many items are budget-friendly. Best of all, Nordstrom has free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom Home Decor Guide for fall.

Fall Entertaining

Fall is a great time for entertaining. Not only is Thanksgiving right around the corner, but there are also football games, Halloween parties and much more. The Creative Extra Large Gather Metal Tray is a must-have for this fall. This platter is wonderful for setting out hors d’oeuvres, placing drinks or just using as a decorative piece. Priced at $80, this piece will be a go-to for years to come.

Make an Entrance

A change in season is a great reason to refresh your home decor both inside and out. An autumn wreath can make your home look instantly inviting, all while adding some fall foliage to your home. One of our favorite wreaths from Nordstrom is the ALLSTATE Pumpkin and Cornhusk style. This style has a beautiful mixture of pumpkins, leaves, cornhusks and berries. All of the colors are stunning and will brighten up any front porch. It’s priced at $99 and its faux materials can be used year after year.

Cozy Elements

Adding a throw to your sofa or bed is a great way to bring home warmth and an inviting touch. Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Buffalo Check Throw is gorgeous. This blanket features a large buffalo check that comes in an array of color options. It would also be a wonderful gift idea because you can monogram it. Best of all, this throw has a budget-friendly price tag of just $36.

Spookiest House on the Block

Finally, Halloween will be here before we know it and to make sure your house is the spookiest house on the block, we have some great pieces for you. The Large Metal Jack O’Lantern with Hat is adorable and can be used for indoors or out. It features a fun witch hat and is priced at $130.

Which piece from Nordstrom’s Home Decor Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Pottery Barn’s latest collaboration with designer Rachel Zoe that will make your home look glamourous.

