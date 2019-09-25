Wirelessly charge two devices and save 20%: Anker PowerWave 10 now $48

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charging Pad for $47.99 shipped when promo code EDMB2571 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best offer we can find. With AirPower officially in the grave, alternatives like Anker’s PowerWave 10 are here to fill the void. Dual 10W wireless charging pads ensure that your Android device or iPhone can be powered up at the fastest speeds out there. Includes everything needed to get started: PowerWave 10 charging pad, cable, and wall adapter. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need to charge up to two devices at once, consider the Anker 10W PowerWave Pad for $14. It still offers fast charging speeds at up to 10W for Android devices and 7.5W with an iPhone. Be sure to note, however, that this model does not include a wall charger unlike the featured deal above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charging Pad features:

High-Speed Wireless Charging Modes: Charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W; the fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.

Two is Better: Charge 2 devices at once with Dual Pad’s twin charging surfaces.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

What You Get: PowerWave 10 Dual Pad, DC Adapter with 5 ft Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

