It’s been months since AirPower was abruptly cancelled by Apple, but the inspiration of the wireless charging pad continues to live on. Other competitors have been introducing their own alternatives. That includes Anker. And with many other options out there, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stand out from the pack. Months after introducing its PowerWave+ charging base, Anker is back with a new version called the PowerWave 10 Dual Pad. Its $60 price tag and a huge name like Anker standing behind it make this a particularly intriguing option as we go forward sans an official solution from Apple. Head below to learn more about Anker’s latest announcement and how it stands out amongst a crowded field of competitors.

PowerWave 10 Dual Pad is a multi-device solution

Anker’s PowerWave 10 Dual Pad charger can handle two devices at once, with enough juice for full 10W speeds. It ships with the charging pad itself, along with a wall adapter to supply enough juice for both devices. It sports that familiar AirPower design that we’ve seen before. Arriving in a sleek black coloring, it should be blend in well with most setups. Now that AirPods, especially, support wireless charging, there will be even greater demand.

As noted, this device supports wireless charging up to 10W. That number will register on the latest Android devices but iPhones are still limited to 7.5W in most instances.

Here’s a brief look at the spec list:

Charge 2 Phones Simultaneously

Universal Compatibility

10W Output for Samsung and 7.5W for iPhone

Advanced Safety Systems

Availability

The new Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad charger is available for purchase today at Amazon. It retails for $59.99 but you can guess that Anker will be running a promotion before too terribly long. It’s $60 price tag is competitive with other options we’ve previously featured from various brands this year.

