This morning Amazon took the stage in Seattle to announced a number of new products. The latest additions include new Echo speakers, updated Rings cameras, and more. While some of its more niche or early-stage products, like Echo Frame and Loop are still in the beta phase, many of today’s announcements are now available for pre-order. You’ll find full details on pricing and availability below.

How-to pre-order new Alexa devices

Many of today’s announcements are now available for pre-order over at Amazon. However, most will not ship until we get closer to the holiday season. You can check out all of the products announced today by Amazon on this landing page or over in our news hub from today’s event.

New Echo speakers start at $25

Headlining today’s event was a selection of updated Echo speakers with the new Echo Dot coming in at $59.99. One notable addition here is a tiny built-in display that communicates time, weather, and other data points. Ships on October 16th. Picking up two of the new speakers while using code DOT2PACK will knock $20 off your order.

Echo Flex offers Alexa in the tiniest footprint yet at $24.99. Shipping on November 14th, this speaker plugs directly into your outlet and offers two microphones alongside a USB port for easy charging of various devices.

Amazon also unveiled an all-new 3rd generation Echo speaker at $99.99. It’s available in four different colors and comes with upgraded internals, which equates to higher-end sound and better performance. Ships on October 16th.

Those who prefer a display will want to check out the new Echo Show 8. Retailing for $129.99, this smart display offers access to everything Alexa has to offer, alongside a built-in camera, speakers, and more. Check out all the details here on Amazon’s new speaker which ships November 21st.

Rounding out the list of new Echo hardware today is the high-end Echo Studio. With 360-degree audio, plenty of power, and more, this speaker is made to compete directly with HomePod. It’s $199.99 price tag may scare some away but Amazon promises it will deliver the boom come November 7th.

Ring cameras, eero and more now available for pre-order

Alongside a bounty of new Echo speakers, today’s event in Seattle also delivered new Ring cameras and eero networking gear. Amazon also has a few more accessories up its sleeve, which are only available in beta at this time. Here’s a look at everything else Amazon introduced today:

