Save up to $250 on LG’s unlocked V35 ThinQ Alexa-enabled Android Smartphone

Amazon offers its Prime members the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Normally you’ll find it selling for $650 at Walmart, with Best Buy currently offering the smartphone for $600. Today’s offer saves you 33% or more and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Sporting a six-inch QHD+ 1440p display, LG’s handset also includes dual 16 MP rear cameras. This model packs 64GB of onboard storage, but if that’s not enough, an up to 2TB microSD card can be leveraged for expansion. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 180 customers.

One of the easiest ways to get the best bang for your buck from your savings is to take advantage of the V35 ThinQ’s expandable microSD card storage feature. Whether you need extra space for photos, movies, or other files, Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC Evo Card is an ideal solution at $19.50.

LG V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone features:

A feast for the eyes, the V35 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone from LG delivers a large 6″ QHD+ OLED display with a FullVision display that features a cinematic 18:9 aspect ratio, and a stunning 2880 x 1440 resolution. The display also features support for HDR10, which is designed to improve brightness, color, and contrast in your images and video.

