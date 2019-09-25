Sony packs CarPlay + Android Auto into its 7-inch Receiver at $330 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $329.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s In-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing a notable discount on iOttie’s iTap 2 CD Slot Car Mount for $20 (Reg. $25).

Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

