Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iTap 2 CD Slot Car Mount $20 (Reg. $25), more

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic CD Slot Car Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. Taking advantage of a magnetic adapter, iOttie’s iTap 2 mount can easily prop up your iPhone before hitting the road. Its CD drive slot holds your device of choice in viewing angle to ensure keeping an eye on navigation instructions while driving is a cinch. Over 260 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

The Tap Magnetic 2 CD slot mount is a compact and powerful magnetic mounting solution that holds smartphones in any vehicle. Designed for safety and convenience, the iTap 2 features two rare-earth magnets that provide a strong hold for all smartphones and case combinations.

The mounting system includes a Metal Plate Kit with small and large metal plates and a Protective Film that attaches directly on the back of the smartphone or case and does not interfere with wireless charging when positioned accordingly. The iTap Magnetic 2 safely installs directly into the vehicle’s CD slot with a soft rubberized CD slot connector and a locking lever that secures the mount in place.