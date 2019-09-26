Yesterday Amazon took to Seattle for its grand unveiling of Alexa-enabled hardware, with one such release one falling to the new Echo Buds. Without skipping a beat, Anker has now expanded its Soundcore lineup with six new pairs of Bluetooth earbuds. Headlined by its new Liberty 2 Pro, Anker has included something in its latest release for ever budget. Head below for a look at how all the new buds compare, as well as pre-order details and the like.

Anker steps up its audio with Liberty 2 Pro earbuds

Anker latest releases refresh much of its Bluetooth earbud lineup with several different form-factors, feature sets and price tags. Though one thing stays consistent across the barrage of options, USB-C charging.

The entire lineup of new earbuds kicks off with Liberty 2 Pro, a more premium audio offering from Anker. This style focuses on improving its internal audio array. Here you’ll find an Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, something Anker claims will “create harmonized treble and bass for the most natural and expansive sound ever heard from truly wireless earbuds.” Battery life clocks in at eight hours per charge, with the companion Qi-enabled case elevating usage to 32.

Liberty Pro 2 is now up for pre-order direct from Anker’s site at an early bird price of $99; which will jump up to a retail rate of $149 before long. Shipping starts in October.

At the $100 price point, you’ll find two different options with differing designs. Following suit from the Pro earbuds, a similar form-factor enters on the Liberty 2. Here you’ll enjoy eight hours of audio playback, which gets bumped up to 32 hours in the battery case.

For those who prefer something akin to AirPods, there’s the Liberty Air 2. Qi wireless charging takes center stages with this version, alongside inclusions like diamond-coated drivers. Battery life is one of the major trade-offs here compared to the regular Liberty 2, clocking in at seven hours per charge and 28 hours with the case.

Anker ups the ante on its budget-conscious cans

On the more value-focused side of on-the-go audio, Anker has also showcased three new in-ear headphones stylings that fit into the Spirit lineup. The most affordable price tag here falls to the Spirit 2, a pair of $50 wired earbuds that come equipped with 14 hours of listening. Stepping up to $80 gets you the Spirit Dot 2. Here you’ll find a wire-free design and 5.5 hours of usage, or a total of 16 thanks to the companion charging case.

Lastly, there’s the Spirit X2. At $100, these earbuds enter with a focus on fitness as shown by the ear hook design. The true wireless build is also rated with IP68 water-resistance and touts enhanced sound quality and nine hours of battery life. Throw in the charging case, and you’re looking at up to 36 hours per charge.

9to5Toys’ Take

The true wireless earbud market is already as completive as it gets with literally hundreds of budget-friendly alternatives to AirPods. While the Spirit series will be appreciated by those looking for value-focused offerings from a well-known brand, the Liberty options really steal the show here.

Which of Anker’s new earbuds are the most compelling in your eyes? Let me know in the comments below.

