Just in time for all of your fall travel plans, Away luggage has launched new pieces to make getting to your destination a breeze. Whether you’re looking for a new suitcase, carry-on, travel bag, or an organizer, Away luggage has it all. Plus, all of the pieces are very stylish with modern features and high-end designs. Best of all, Away luggage makes each item personalize-able with monogram options for every piece. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Away Luggage Fall collection.

Maverick Carry On Luggage

A new item from Away luggage that has already become a best-seller is the Maverick Carry-On. This suitcase is made of a hardshell exterior with premium leather details that add a luxurious touch. Its 360-degree spinner wheels will help you to breeze through the airport. Plus, it features a TSA lock to help protect your items from intruders. Inside this carry-on there are two compartments. One is for storing hard items such as shoes and the other is a little large to place your clothing. Best of all, this carry-on even has a space to put your dirty clothes that’s detachable. It’s priced at $295 and rated 4.9/5 stars with over 2,800 reviews from Away customers.

The Weekender Bag

Heading to a weekend getaway? Before you head out the door be sure to have all of your essentials stored in the Away luggage Weekender Bag. This modern duffel bag is gender neutral, available in an array of color options, and fits perfect in an overside bin or trunk. This bag has all of the bells and whistles, including a padded 15-inch MacBook compartment and a shoe slot. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Away customers. This bag is priced from $245.

The Insider Packing Cubes

Finally, be sure to organize your suitcase, carry-on or weekender bag with the Insider Packing Cubes that are priced at just $45. These cubes will help to keep you highly organized throughout your trip and to separate clean from dirty items. They also have mesh panels to easily access your items and come in four size options. That means you can easily store, coats, jeans, t-shirts and even your socks. These cubes are available in eleven different color options and rated 4.9/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews.

