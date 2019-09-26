Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet won’t cost you everything at $80 or less (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Marvel Avengers Endgame Articulating Power Gauntlet for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target (save an additional 5% as a REDCard member). This is down 20% from its going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re a Marvel fanatic or are shopping for one, this is a must-have addition to any collection. You’ll relive the most climactic moment of the series while wearing Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet with all six infinity stones. Best of all? It’s fully articulating, allowing you to snap for yourself. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Continue showing your Iron Man pride by picking up this Funko POP! figure for under $9 Prime shipped. It’ll be the perfect addition to your Marvel collection, allowing you to easily showcase your MCU fandom. Plus, with the leftover savings, there’s still enough to grab the Endgame-themed Iron Man figurine to commemorate Tony Stark’s last movie.

Endgame Articulating Power Gauntlet features:

Avengers: Endgame premium roleplay item: The intricately detailed design of this electronically articulated power gauntlet is inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie, Part of the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Pulsating Infinity stone glow light effect: This electronic fist appears to teem with tremendous power. When activated, the power gauntlet’s 6 Infinity stones pulsate with glowing light.

Avengers: Endgame movie-inspired sound effects: pushing the Infinity stone At The center of the Power gauntlet activates sound effects inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie.

Fist-lock display mode: the gauntlet highly articulated fingers can be locked in a clenched fist position, allowing the item to be displayed in an appropriately powerful pose.

