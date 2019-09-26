Set up a home VPN with Linksys’ WRT 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $186 (Reg. $250)

Amazon currently offers the Linksys WRT AC3200 Open Source 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $186 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $250, it recently dropped to $200, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy. Today’s price cut takes off an extra $14, saving you a total 25% and marking a new 2019 low. Featuring tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, this router leverages MU-MIMO technologies to dish out up to 2.6Gb/s speeds. Plus, with open source DD-WRT compatibility, this router can be customized with additional features like web server hosting, network intrusion detection, VPN, and more. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports to take advantage of. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers.

Looking for expansive coverage over additional functionality? Tenda Nova’s MW6 Wave 2 802.11ac system covers 6,000-sq. ft. and score you some additional savings at $123. This option isn’t as feature-packed as the lead deal, but will blanket your home in Wi-Fi just the same.

Linksys WRT Open Source Wi-Fi Router features:

Connect your external wireless devices to the internet with this Linksys dual-band router. Two 5Ghz bands support both high-end gaming and low-end applications without compromising speed, and remote management lets you make adjustments from any location. This Linksys dual-band router has a sleek design that integrates easily into most workspaces.

