Expand your smart home with an over $20 discount on Ring Video Doorbell at $79

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell for $79 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen this year. Ring Video Doorbell rocks an HD camera and motion alerts which allow you to keep an eye on who’s at the door. The latter of which automatically trigger a smartphone alert when someone gets close. There’s never been a better time to dive into the Ring ecosystem, with a batch of new accessories, an increased focus on privacy, and more. Enjoy Alexa capabilities as well. Over 36,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Ring’s entry-level doorbell is one of the more affordable options out there, especially with the front door-centered design. Those who just want to keep an eye on package deliveries and the like should alternatively consider the $26 Wyze Cam. Going this route gets you 1080p recording, as well as much of the same Alexa functionality.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the higher-end Ring Video Doorbell Pro which comes bundled with an Echo Show 5, on sale for $249 (Reg. $339).

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Ring lets you customize your motion sensors, so you’ll always be the first to know when you have a visitor. With infrared night vision and a weather-resistant design, you can monitor your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Power your Video Doorbell with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for a non-stop charge. It also comes with everything you need to install your Doorbell in just a few minutes, with no professional help required.

