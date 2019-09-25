Ring Video Doorbell Pro comes bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $249 (Reg. $339)

Ahead of today’s hardware event, Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $249 shipped. Normally purchasing both smart home accessories would run you $339, with today’s offer saving you around 27%. This is one of the best values we’ve tracked on the bundle, and comes within $20 of both devices’ combined all-time lows that we last saw back in June. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen. You’ll find 4.1+ star ratings from over 22,000 combined shoppers, and you can learn more about Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review.

Those looking to kickstart their smart home security for less can still enjoy similar features for less. Instead, pair Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with an entry-level Ring Doorbell for $190 altogether. Here you’ll save nearly $60, but will be downgrading to 720p video. Of course, going this route still lets you enjoy motion alerts and most of the other doorbell functionality as the featured deal.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Echo Show 5 bundle features:

This bundle includes Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!