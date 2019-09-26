Take $20 off a three-pack of TP-Link Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi Light Switches at $60

Amazon offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in three months. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi. Over 885 smart home owners have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $30, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls, though heavy voice assistant users won’t find that to be much of an issue.

If the idea of individually-controllable lights seems more appealing, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the Philips Hue White HomeKit Starter Kit, which has received a 30% discount to the new low of $55.50. This brings dimming capabilities into the mix, offering notable benefits over going the smart switch or plug routes.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

