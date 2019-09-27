Bed Bath & Beyond is now launching a new private label called One Kings Lane Open House. Fall is a perfect time to give your home a refresh and this new line is just what you need. The collection ranges from $35 to $1,200 for larger furniture pieces, and includes everything from couches to bar carts. Best of all, everything in the new line are eligible for many of Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupons and promotions. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

“One Kings Lane Open House is a wonderful, new level of sophistication and worldliness for Bed Bath & Beyond,” Debbie Propst, President of One Kings Lane and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond said in a release. “It provides customers with a refined assortment of furniture and accessories for the home unlike anything we have had before.”

One Kings Lane Open House Furniture

One of our favorite pieces from this line is the Trade Fecility Club Chair. This chair will make a statement in any space and it’s very elegant thanks to wooden feet and a luxurious linen fabric. Better yet, the fabric is stain and water-resistant. You can choose from three color options and it’s priced at $560.

Another standout from this sale is the Abilene Coffee Table in Natural/Brass that’s priced at $280. This coffee table features a natural finish that’s very trendy and timeless to use for years to come. There’s also two shelves for storage and its metal brass gives it a unique look.

Home Decor

$150. A great way to make your space look larger is by adding a mirror, and the One Kings Lane Open House Raffia Suite Hanging Mirror is a gorgeous piece to add to your space. Its neutral tone will match with all of your decor and a square design gives it a modern appeal. Plus, this mirror features a budget-friendly price tag of

$45. Spruce up your bedding or sofas with new throw pillows to give it a fresh look. One of our favorite pillows from this collection is the Yara Square Throw . Its cover is conveniently removable, which makes it machine washable. Its black and white coloring is timeless and versatile to mix with other colors. This pillow is also affordable at just

Which piece from the new Bed Bath and Beyond x One Kings Lane Open House line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments blow. Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Fall Home Guide with deals from just $30

