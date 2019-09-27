Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Purely Vegan, Color Accent, more

- Sep. 27th 2019 9:51 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Very Little Nightmares, 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight, Tiny Bubbles, Purely Vegan, Color Accent, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Purely Vegan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Circle Of Fifths: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Bubbles: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $5 (Reg. $7)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thimbleweed Park: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

