Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro $40, Bastion for Switch $3, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on all platforms for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Walmart. Regularly $60, we have seen it drop slightly lower than this during limited deals at Newegg, but this is the current lowest price we can find and is among the best we have tracked on Amazon. Transport yourself back to Sengoku era Japan in FromSoftware’s samurai-ninja fantasy action title. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Bastion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Persona 5, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, Code Vein, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and more.
More game/console deals:
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Cuphead $16 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom $30 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $37.50 (Reg. $75) | Microsoft
- Plus Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Matched at Amazon on PS4
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sonic Forces Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
