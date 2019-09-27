Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro $40, Bastion for Switch $3, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on all platforms for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Walmart. Regularly $60, we have seen it drop slightly lower than this during limited deals at Newegg, but this is the current lowest price we can find and is among the best we have tracked on Amazon. Transport yourself back to Sengoku era Japan in FromSoftware’s samurai-ninja fantasy action title. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Bastion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Persona 5, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, Code Vein, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and more.

