HealthKit headlines the Cubii Pro under-desk elliptical at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked so far in 2019. The Cubii Pro delivers an elliptical experience for your workspace with a slim design that fits under a desk. It’s Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your iPhone or Android and works with HealthKit for additional tracking. More in the video below. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If Cubii is more than you’re looking for, consider going with a less tech-focused alternative like this model from FitDesk. You’ll still get the elliptical features but lose smartphone connectivity and HealthKit support. It also has a smaller footprint, which is ideal for workspaces where under-desk space may be at a premium.
Cubii Pro features:
- Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office.
- Bluetooth enabled with the Cubii app to track your progress and sync to FitBit and Apple HealthKit
- Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.
- Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!
- Get Fit While You Sit, you can multitask with the Cubii to make exercise a breeze.
