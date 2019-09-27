HealthKit headlines the Cubii Pro under-desk elliptical at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked so far in 2019. The Cubii Pro delivers an elliptical experience for your workspace with a slim design that fits under a desk. It’s Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your iPhone or Android and works with HealthKit for additional tracking. More in the video below. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If Cubii is more than you’re looking for, consider going with a less tech-focused alternative like this model from FitDesk. You’ll still get the elliptical features but lose smartphone connectivity and HealthKit support. It also has a smaller footprint, which is ideal for workspaces where under-desk space may be at a premium.

Cubii Pro features:

Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office.

Bluetooth enabled with the Cubii app to track your progress and sync to FitBit and Apple HealthKit

Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.

Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!

Get Fit While You Sit, you can multitask with the Cubii to make exercise a breeze.

