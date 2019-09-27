Garmin’s $100 Dash Cam Mini is smaller than your car key (Amazon low, $30 off)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam Mini for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. The most notable feature here on Garmin’s miniature dash cam is that it’s smaller than a car key. Despite fitting in the palm of your hand, this smaller footprint doesn’t sacrifice on functionality. There’s 1080p recording, 140-degree angle lens and microSD card support. You’ll also be able to leverage built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easily transferring footage to your smartphone. Note: shipping is delayed a tad at Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Leverage your savings here to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $12.50 at Amazon. This will ensure your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 21,700 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Anker’s Roav DashCam C1 on sale for $50 (Over 30% off).

Garmin Dash Cam Mini features:

Record footage of road incidents with this Garmin Dash Cam Mini. Crisp Full HD resolution makes footage look sharp and detailed, while the 140-degree viewing angle captures the whole road. This Garmin Dash Cam Mini fits discreetly behind rearview mirrors and helps protect parked cars by monitoring surroundings and recording moving subjects.

