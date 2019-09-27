Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop band hits Amazon low at $85

Amazon offers Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band in both 40 and 40mm sizes for $84.89 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 (which Best Buy still charges), but it recently dropped to $99. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Milanese Loop offers a woven stainless steel band that’s fully magnetic, so you can find just the right fit. Apple officially describes it as a “modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century.”

If you’re after a more affordable alternative, there are plenty of options out there on the market from third-party sellers. This model has excellent ratings and comes in a wide range of styles for under $10.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish. You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 4 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3.

