Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models grab rare discount up to $106 off

Nike is now taking up to $106 off Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models with deals starting at $318.97 shipped. As a comparison, our previous mention was around $80 off and Best Buy is the only other authorized retailer currently offering a discount by $50. If you’re having trouble adding to your cart, consider using a mobile device or different browser. We’re expecting these offers to sell out quickly. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than its predecessors and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

You’ll also notice in today’s sale that Nike is offering discount 44mm Sport Loop Bands at $38.97 with extra savings on some colors when you apply promo code SPRINT at checkout. That’s at least 20% off or more in some instances. Either way, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for even more styles from $5.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

