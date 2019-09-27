Rip any DVD to your mobile devices with MacX DVD Ripper Pro, now $20 (Orig. $68)

When you have a huge collection of DVDs at home, not being able to watch them on the go can be really frustrating. MacX DVD Ripper Pro solves this problem, allowing you to rip any disk with ease. You can get the app now for $19.99 (Orig. $67.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you want to watch movies on your iPad or simply back up your aging disks, Ripper Pro has you covered. This impressive app is the fastest tool for ripping DVDs on Mac, and it comes with a boatload of features.

Operating at 250-320 frames per second, MacX DVD Ripper Pro can rip an entire movie in just five minutes. You can then use the built-in tool to trim, crop, merge, and cut clips, before exporting the video in any format. This is great for transferring your content to iOS and Android devices.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro works all kinds of DVDs, including copy-protected disks and damaged DVDs. You can easily add subtitles or capture individual frames, and upload segments to YouTube.

Order now for $19.99 to get MacX DVD Ripper Pro on a lifetime license, worth $67.95.

