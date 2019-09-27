Upgrade to TP-Link’s Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Router two-pack for $99 (Save $46)

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Two-Pack for $98.99 shipped when code TPDM52P has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $145 at Amazon, that’s good for a 32% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best deals we’ve seen this year. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days, as evident in its 5,500-sq. ft. coverage, up to 1,300Mb/s network speeds and multi-user connection technology. Each of the two included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility to expand a wired network as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

Those looking to upgrade their existing Wi-Fi network instead of simply replacing it can opt for the Linksys Amplify 802.11ac Gigabit Range Extender. At $68 when you clip the on-page coupon, it brings many of the Deco M5’s features like multi-user enhancements, up to 1,200Mbps speeds, and more to your network for expanded coverage.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a notable price drop on Linksys’ WRT 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $182 (Reg. $250), which comes packed with VPN features and more.

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Router features:

Immerse your entire home in seamless Wi-Fi with the Deco M5 AC1300 MU-MIMO Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System from TP-Link. This mesh networking Wi-Fi system is designed to provide enhanced Wi-Fi coverage of up to 2000 square feet. The Deco M5 can support a total of 9 units, making it possible to cover large areas while providing Wi-Fi to multiple users simultaneously.

