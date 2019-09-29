Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro leather cases see 20% discount to $40

Amazon offers the official Apple iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case in Saddle Brown for $39.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s official leather cases are beloved for the high-quality design and patina that developers over time. Made from European leather with machined aluminum buttons on the side.

Have a previous generation model? Amazon is still discounting various official cases for iPhone XS and XS Max at a new all-time low. You can see all of our top picks right here.

Those looking to save further on an iPhone 11 Pro case may want to consider this clear case alternative. It’s a fraction of the price and still delivers solid protection without adding too much bulk to the mix.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Just like every Apple-designed case, it’s put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!