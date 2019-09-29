Quikflip’s ‘as seen on Shark Tank’ backpack hoodie drops to $38.50 (Reg. $55)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Quikflip Apparel via Amazon offers its Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie in two styles for $38.47 shipped. Normally selling for $55, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen at Amazon and drops the price down to a new low. As the name suggests, Quikflip is a hoodie sweatshirt that doubles as a drawstring backpack when flipped inside out. Any Shark Tank fans in our audience will certainly recognize this one, as it managed to impress Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and the other sharks last season. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Looking for more as seen on Shark Tank products? Recently Amazon and Shark Tank teamed up to bring many of the show’s funded ideas to the online retailer. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Quikflip Backpack Hoodie features:

Quickly and easily converts into a functional backpack using our patented design. Perfect for: travel, sports, concerts, theme parks, hiking and more! When the weather changes throughout the day, so does the functionality of your Quikflip hoodie! Watch the video demo next to the product pics.

