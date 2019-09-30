AirPods start at $130 (Reg. $159+), today only while Powerbeats Pro are $200

Trusted seller Daily Steals via Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with standard charging case for $129.99 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. That’s down from the usual $159 price tag and $144 current going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention. Need the wireless charging version? It’s currently $169 (Reg. $199) at Amazon. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.
Looking for an upgraded sound? Better workout performance? Grab the new Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 shipped over at Rakuten with code SAVE15 as well. These earbuds typically sell for $249 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
