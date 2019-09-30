Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OK Golf, PlantSnap Pro Identify Plants, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including OK Golf, The House of Da Vinci, Muse Dash, Home Behind, Braveland, PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lightbow: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Purely Vegan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Circle Of Fifths: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Bubbles: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $5 (Reg. $7)

