Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead for Switch $16, Mega Man 11 from $16, more

In today’s best game deals, in celebration of its birthday, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead on Switch via the eShop for $15.99. Regularly $20, this might not be the deepest discount but deals on this cartoon masterpiece rarely come around and almost never get any better than this. We are also still seeing this same price via Microsoft for Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members (and for PC via Amazon). Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man 11, Titanfall 2, Civilization VI, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Tembo: The Badass Elephant and more.

