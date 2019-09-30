Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead for Switch $16, Mega Man 11 from $16, more

In today’s best game deals, in celebration of its birthday, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead on Switch via the eShop for $15.99. Regularly $20, this might not be the deepest discount but deals on this cartoon masterpiece rarely come around and almost never get any better than this. We are also still seeing this same price via Microsoft for Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members (and for PC via Amazon). Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man 11, Titanfall 2, Civilization VI, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Tembo: The Badass Elephant and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Tembo: The Badass Elephant FREE (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom $30 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $37.50 (Reg. $75) | Microsoft
- Plus Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sonic Forces Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
New multi-colored LED Nintendo Switch Afterglow Controller from PDP + more
New PlayStation Store launches with 1-day express shipping for PS Plus, more
October PlayStation Plus freebies unveiled + The Last of Us II release date!
Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!