Control the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar with Alexa at $449 (Reg. $699)

Amazon currently offers the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar for $449 shipped. Also available at Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Having just dropped from $699, today’s offer is $1 under the Prime Day mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring Dolby Digital sound, as well as a premium glass and metal design, Bose’s SoundTouch 300 also incorporates Alexa for voice control. Other notable inclusions that also make the cut are 4K pass-through, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus NFC pairing. Wired connectivity enters in the form of HDMI and optical ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

If you can live without Alexa integration, the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System is a solid alternative at only $199. It still touts the same Bose signature sound, but lacks most of the higher-end features. That trade-off comes with a lower price tag, making it ideal for more budget-conscious shoppers.

And while you’re making upgrades to your home theater, consider Hisense’s 58-inch 4K HDR Android OS UHDTV, which is currently on sale for $300 (Reg. $430).

Bose SoundTouch 300 features:

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar delivers clear, spacious sound. Every cubic inch of this speaker is packed with technologies that bring your music and movies to life. It starts inside with custom-shaped speakers that keep the profile low and pump out big sound. Quiet Port technology virtually eliminates distortion so you hear surprisingly deep bass. ADAPTiQ audio room calibration ensures the soundbar sounds the best it can in the space you put it, while PhaseGuide technology makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

