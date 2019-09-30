HyperX’s Cloud Revolver S gaming headset is down to $97.50 (Reg. $120+)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset for $97.74 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $127 sale price at Best Buy, $120 going rate at Amazon, and is among the largest discount we’ve tracked historically. HyperX’s headset offers Dolby 7.1-channel virtual surround sound so you’ll know exactly where and when the enemy will be coming around the corner. Plus, the detachable noise-canceling microphone will make it super simple for you to communicate with your team. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the 7.1-channel Dolby surround sound and save some cash. This model from BENGOO offers a microphone, LED accent lighting, noise isolation, and more for just $19 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on higher-end features like HyperX’s metal build, noise-canceling microphone, and surround sound when going this way, however.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your game time with this HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset. Dolby Surround 7.1 audio and noise-canceling technology provide amazing sound, while a clip-on audio control box lets you control volume and microphone settings. Plug-and-play functionality makes this HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset compatible with computers, game consoles and mobile devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!