Don’t pay hundreds for Bose or Sony, these ANC headphones are just $20

HaiTeng B2C CORP (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meidong E6 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code LZMCWWMM at checkout. This is down 60% from its regular going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Normally, active noise-canceling headphones will run you a few hundred dollars. However, Meidong is breaking the mold here by offering similar features at a far lower cost. Plus, you’ll get up to 10 hours of listening time with these on-ear headphones. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the wireless and noise-canceling features to save even more. Vogek’s Lightweight Fold-Flat on-ear headphones are just $15 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that you’ll need to plug these headphones in to use them. You’ll also lose out on the active noise canceling features, but in the process, save an additional 25%.

For those in Apple’s camp, you can currently get AirPods for as low as $130, or even upgrade to PowerBeats Pro at just $200. Both prices are among the best we’ve seen historically and are available only in a limited quantity, so act fast.

Meidong ANC Headphone features:

Have it switch on, these truly active noise cancelling headphone to reduce 95% outside noise from mid/low pitched sounds

Effective Noise Cancelling for Up to 10 Hours playtime

Special Patent technology to enhance the bass and high quality 40mm drivers to deliver the sound you want to hear

Cushioned Foam Ear Pads Cup Entire Ear for Up to 10 Hours of Comfortable, can be really comfortable to wear over long periods of time

Built-In Volume Control Offers Hands-Free Convenience, the controls are big, easy to understand and to see or feel for when on your head

