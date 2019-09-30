Microsoft Office 365 is $20 off and includes 1TB of cloud storage, now $50

Newegg offers a 12-month Microsoft Office 365 Personal Subscription for $49.99. This is a digital download with the final price reflected in-cart. You’d typically expect to pay $70 at other retailers like Amazon. Previously we’ve seen it around $50 with one $40 mention last December. This software suite delivers access to Microsoft’s most popular Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. It also includes 1TB of cloud storage and iOS/Android apps as well. More details below. Microsoft Office 365 generally has solid ratings across the board at Amazon.

If you’re diving into productivity, consider using today’s savings towards a new keyboard. We’re big fans of the VicTsing mechanical option for $33 at Amazon. It has 87 keys, blue switches, and minimal travel while still maintaining the clickity-clack we love. Plus, it’s affordable price tag makes it an easy add-on with today’s lead deal.

Microsoft Office 365 features:

12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for two or more people).

1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook (Publisher and Access are available on PC Only)​.

For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android).

Collaborate on documents with others online.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!