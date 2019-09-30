Microsoft Office 365 is $20 off and includes 1TB of cloud storage, now $50

Newegg offers a 12-month Microsoft Office 365 Personal Subscription for $49.99. This is a digital download with the final price reflected in-cart. You’d typically expect to pay $70 at other retailers like Amazon. Previously we’ve seen it around $50 with one $40 mention last December. This software suite delivers access to Microsoft’s most popular Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. It also includes 1TB of cloud storage and iOS/Android apps as well. More details below. Microsoft Office 365 generally has solid ratings across the board at Amazon.
If you’re diving into productivity, consider using today’s savings towards a new keyboard. We’re big fans of the VicTsing mechanical option for $33 at Amazon. It has 87 keys, blue switches, and minimal travel while still maintaining the clickity-clack we love. Plus, it’s affordable price tag makes it an easy add-on with today’s lead deal.
Microsoft Office 365 features:
- 12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for two or more people).
- 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.
- Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook (Publisher and Access are available on PC Only).
- For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android).
- Collaborate on documents with others online.
