Score 12 AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries and a USB wall charger for $22.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 12-pack AAA Rechargeable Batteries and USB Wall Charger for $22.64 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with 12 AAA rechargeable batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also get a spare USB port as well for powering up other electronics. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house. Rated 4/5 stars by over 5,400 Amazon reviewers.

Need AA? Grab a four-pack of Panasonic eneloop batteries for just $11.50 over at Amazon. Panasonic makes some of the best batteries out there and these rechargeables are sure to fit the bill for most technology found around your home.

AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

Includes AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries (12-Pack) and an AmazonBasics Ni-MH AA & AAA Battery Charger with USB Port

12-pack of 800 mAh rechargeable AAA batteries for digital cameras, remotes, and more

Pre-charged and prepared to use out of the pack; Extremely gradual self-discharge maintains 80% of capacity

4-hour Ni-MH battery charger with USB charge port; Recharges 2 or 4 AA / AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time

