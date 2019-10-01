Apple unwraps ‘iconic’ movie and extras sale, more from $5

Apple has a number of new movie sales going this morning focused on iconic titles and extras starting at $7. There’s also a handful of bundle deals and the usual selection of $5 films. You can also find this week’s $1 HD rental below. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Iconic roles and great extras

One of Apple’s two main sales this week focuses on iconic and memorable roles with deals from $7. You’d typically pay $15 or more for each of these titles. Some of our top picks include:

While iTunes Extras isn’t much of a thing anymore, there’s still plenty of titles that come to your library with deleted scenes, actor interviews and more. This week Apple is discounting a wide range of films that fit into this category from $7. A few top picks include:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Fighting With My Family. It typically goes for $5 or more and features a 4.5/5 star rating.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!