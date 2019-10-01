Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Goblin Sword, Cloud Outliner Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Cloud Outliner Pro, Goblin Sword, The Quest, SNIKS, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goblin Sword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exception: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: eXtra Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $44, Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lightbow: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!