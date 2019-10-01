Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Goblin Sword, Cloud Outliner Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Cloud Outliner Pro, Goblin Sword, The Quest, SNIKS, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Goblin Sword: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: SNIKS: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Exception: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)
Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)
Mac: eXtra Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Lightbow: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $20)
Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)
