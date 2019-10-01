Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Goblin Sword, Cloud Outliner Pro, more

- Oct. 1st 2019 10:09 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Cloud Outliner Pro, Goblin Sword, The Quest, SNIKS, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goblin Sword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exception: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: eXtra Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $44, Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lightbow: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard