Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $44, Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Geek Alliance via Rakuten is offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 or Xbox One for $44 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code GAL9 at checkout. Just recently released, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere. Players must stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from “claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power” using any means necessary including “bazillions” of new guns and gadgets. Reviews have also been solid thus far. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Crackdown 3, Sunset Overdrive, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption GOTY and more.
More game/console deals:
- Crackdown 3 $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Sunset Overdrive $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Tembo: The Badass Elephant FREE (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
