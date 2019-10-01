ComiXology preps for NYCC with up to 83% off Joker, X-Men, and more from $1

Ahead of NYCC this week, ComiXology helping you get in the comic book spirit by offering a wide variety of sales on graphic novels and single issues starting under $1. Perfectly timed with the Joker’s cinematic release on Thursday, we’re seeing up to 83% off a selection of comics centered around the clown prince of crime. A must-read and one of the more notable deals here falls to Batman: A Death in the Family at $4.99. Regularly $17, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. In this 271-page novel, Batman’s sidekick Robin tries to take on the Joker himself and ends up paying the ultimate price. Head below for more.

Other Joker comic deals include:

More of a Marvel fan? Well you’re in luck, as ComiXology is taking up to 80% off a variety of X-Men comics with deals from under $1. A perfect place to get started here is with The Adamantium Collection at $9.99, which is down from the usual $50 price tag. Or you can shop the rest of the sale for plenty of other novels and single issue releases.

Want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted comics? ComiXology’s Unlimited service slashes prices even further, alongside offering access to thousands of digital releases. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Batman: A Death in the Family synopsis:

Batman readers were allowed to vote on the outcome of the story and they decided that Robin should die! As the second person to assume the role of Batman’s sidekick, Jason Todd had a completely different personality than the original Robin. Rash and prone to ignore Batman’s instructions, Jason was always quick to act without regard to consequences. In this fatal instance, Robin ignores his mentor’s warnings when he attempts to take on the Joker by himself and pays the ultimate price. Driven by anger with Superman by his side, Batman seeks his vengeance as he looks to end the Joker’s threat forever.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!