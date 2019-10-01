Save $150 on the laser-guided ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 robotic vacuum and mop

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT OZMO 930 Smart Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, like you’ll find at Walmart, that’s good for a $150 discount and is $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen since April. Standout features on this robotic vacuum include a 110-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as the ability to tackle cleaning carpet, hardwood floors and everything in between. Smart laser-based navigation rounds out the notable inclusions, which allows the DEEBOT 930 to effectively clean around your home while avoiding obstacles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A notable alternative to consider instead is the new Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum at $400. This smart robotic vacuum still sports a laser-guidance system, but you’ll be ditching the more thorough three-stage cleaning system and boosted suction capabilities. Though at $100 less than the featured deal, those exclusions may be worthy trade-offs for you. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 features:

Clear dry and wet dirt off the floor with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Its automatic mopping system uses an electronically controlled water pump to dampen and clean hard floors, and its Smart Navi technology ensures precise mapping for an efficient cleaning path. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically switches modes to clean carpets.

