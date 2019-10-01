Godzilla reigns as King of the Monsters for $8 in 4K plus many more at VUDU

VUDU’s Exclusive Flash Sale is here with quite a few notable discounts on 2019 blockbusters and more. Our favorite is Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is down to $7.99 in 4K. For comparison, it goes for $20 in 4K at Google Play and is $8 on Amazon, though that’s in HD only. This 2019 remake of an age-old classic brings the iconic monster to life like never before. Worried about watching this movie with your little ones? Fret not, as it’s part of VUDU’s Family Play service, which allows parents to filter out unwanted content (like cursing, inappropriate scenes, and more). Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below to find more of our top picks.

VUDU Exclusive Flash Sale Top Picks:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

The story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

