At $8.50, Hasbro’s Mouse Trap is a must-have addition to any gaming collection

- Oct. 1st 2019 8:14 pm ET

Get this deal
$11+ $8.50
0

Amazon is offering the Hasbro Mouse Trap Game for $8.71 Prime shipped. Also at Target where REDCard members will save an additional 5%. This is down from its $20 original price, $11 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This classic game is one of my favorites from when I was younger. You set up the board in a meticulous manner, and then attempt to catch the mouse in the end. This turn-based game is bound to keep your kids busy for hours with their friends as the temperature starts to drop. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a more portable game? This new twist on an age-old classic is ready to go wherever you do. Toy Story 4 UNO will keep your entire family entertained. Just be careful who you deal a “draw 4” card to, as it could come back to haunt you. At under $4, it’s a no-brainer addition to any game collection.

Mouse Trap features:

  • Practice valuable skills in construction, cause and effect, and decision-making
  • The classic game of mouse-catchin’ action
  • From the makers of the Cranium game

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$11+ $8.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Target Hasbro

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide