At $8.50, Hasbro’s Mouse Trap is a must-have addition to any gaming collection

Amazon is offering the Hasbro Mouse Trap Game for $8.71 Prime shipped. Also at Target where REDCard members will save an additional 5%. This is down from its $20 original price, $11 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This classic game is one of my favorites from when I was younger. You set up the board in a meticulous manner, and then attempt to catch the mouse in the end. This turn-based game is bound to keep your kids busy for hours with their friends as the temperature starts to drop. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking for a more portable game? This new twist on an age-old classic is ready to go wherever you do. Toy Story 4 UNO will keep your entire family entertained. Just be careful who you deal a “draw 4” card to, as it could come back to haunt you. At under $4, it’s a no-brainer addition to any game collection.

Mouse Trap features:

Practice valuable skills in construction, cause and effect, and decision-making

The classic game of mouse-catchin’ action

From the makers of the Cranium game

